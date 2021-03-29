Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $6,661.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.15 or 0.01445451 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000143 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.96 or 0.98601200 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 717,036,575 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

