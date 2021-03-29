Linker Coin (LNC) Price Reaches $0.0403 on Top Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $8,065.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00023002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.00616003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00024385 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.