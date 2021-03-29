Linear (LINA) Market Cap Tops $514.67 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Linear has a market cap of $514.67 million and $69.54 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Linear token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00611591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,391,708,625 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

