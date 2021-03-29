Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lindsay worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $5,697,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lindsay by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $166.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.78. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $173.68.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

