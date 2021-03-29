Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LBRT. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.82.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,001,040.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,206,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,281,492 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 630.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 333,157 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

