Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,413. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FINMY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

