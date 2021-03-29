Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Increased to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $258.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.36.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $320.84 on Monday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $168.41 and a fifty-two week high of $321.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.68.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $501,914.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,746.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,915 shares of company stock worth $4,767,356 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

