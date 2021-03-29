LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) vs. Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Critical Contrast

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Pro-Dex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 8.18 $17.93 million $0.88 53.09 Pro-Dex $34.83 million 2.98 $6.11 million N/A N/A

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 15.41% 12.32% 8.45% Pro-Dex 17.34% 33.84% 21.11%

Risk and Volatility

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 4 3 0 2.43 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus target price of $36.17, indicating a potential downside of 22.59%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Pro-Dex on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes, which cut valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and surgical glue. The company markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

