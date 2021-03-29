Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 250.55 ($3.27).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGEN traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 275.80 ($3.60). The stock had a trading volume of 8,279,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 241.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 157.38 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.50 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Jeff Davies sold 74,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £213,361.54 ($278,758.22). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,123 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,011 shares of company stock worth $779,053.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.