LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 851,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LTMAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. 399,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,667. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 576.37% and a negative net margin of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

