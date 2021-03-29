Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRE. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 912.38 ($11.92).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LRE stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 635 ($8.30). The company had a trading volume of 301,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 652.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 696.81. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 549.73 ($7.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.