Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $64,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $66,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $94.74 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

