L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. L Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

LB stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.