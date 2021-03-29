L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $67.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 68.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in L Brands by 235.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 212,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 149,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

