Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

KHNGY opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

