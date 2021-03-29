Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of KHNGY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.69. 14,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.