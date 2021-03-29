KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.27. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

