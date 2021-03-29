KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Down 75.3% in March

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KNYJY has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KNYJY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.27.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $2.3095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.