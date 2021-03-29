Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. AMERCO makes up 3.6% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at $5,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $612.92. 643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $559.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.01. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $249.45 and a 12 month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

