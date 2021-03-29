Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.67 on Monday, hitting $394.78. The stock had a trading volume of 115,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $244.62 and a one year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

