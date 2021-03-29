Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,054. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

