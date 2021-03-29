kneat.com (CVE:KSI) PT Set at C$4.25 by Eight Capital

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) received a C$4.25 price objective from equities researchers at Eight Capital in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE KSI traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.20. 7,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,976. kneat.com has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.57.

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.