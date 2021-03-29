kneat.com (CVE:KSI) PT Set at C$4.25 by Eight Capital

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) received a C$4.25 price objective from equities researchers at Eight Capital in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s current price.
Shares of CVE KSI traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.20. 7,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,976. kneat.com has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.57.
kneat.com Company Profile
