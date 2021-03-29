Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 5,207 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $108.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

