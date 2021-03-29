Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 14,890 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $125.64 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

