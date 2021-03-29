Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $5.48 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $2,207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 399,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synopsys by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,122,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $242.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.51 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,719 shares of company stock worth $16,864,655. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.