Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 25,117 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $208.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

