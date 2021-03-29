Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Kirin Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.