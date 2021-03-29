Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $706,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $2,505,000. Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,614,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PSTH opened at $24.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

