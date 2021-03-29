Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 305.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $273.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $274.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.66.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

