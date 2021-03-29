Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,436.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.