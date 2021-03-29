Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Covanta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 614,661 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

