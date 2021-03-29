Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,943 shares of company stock worth $205,351 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a market cap of $965.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

