Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KYYWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Investec started coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF opened at $33.53 on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

