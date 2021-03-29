Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

