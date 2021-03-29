Keros Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $707,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

