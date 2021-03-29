KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.22 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $90.22 million and approximately $63.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005238 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00084129 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

