Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on KDMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN opened at $3.85 on Friday. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. Analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

