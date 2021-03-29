Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

JBAXY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.06. 63,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $13.22.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

