JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 604,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 108,062 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,977 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

