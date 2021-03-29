JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 413,877 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,354,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $419,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

ARE traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $168.03. 22,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.42 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.