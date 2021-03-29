JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Capgemini stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

