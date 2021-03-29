JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €65.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.56 ($86.54).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €69.82 ($82.14) on Monday. Basf has a 12-month low of €40.42 ($47.55) and a 12-month high of €72.84 ($85.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.29.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

