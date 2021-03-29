JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €115.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.27 ($110.90).

HEN3 stock opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.81. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

