Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 454.1% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Journey Energy stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Journey Energy has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Journey Energy from $0.40 to $1.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

