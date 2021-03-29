JMP Securities Boosts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $66.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 92.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

RLAY stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.