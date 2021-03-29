Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Shares Sold by Yiheng Capital Management L.P.

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742,454 shares during the period. Jianpu Technology comprises approximately 0.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.18% of Jianpu Technology worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Jianpu Technology stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,426. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Jianpu Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

