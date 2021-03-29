Jefferies Financial Group Increases ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $35.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $28.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

