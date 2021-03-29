Jefferies Financial Group Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $62.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

