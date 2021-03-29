Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.75 ($164.41).

Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.38. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €122.20 ($143.76) and a 1-year high of €192.80 ($226.82). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €166.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €166.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

