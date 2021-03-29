Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 110,689 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,689 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.58% of Sanderson Farms worth $46,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $3,383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $158.03 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.74 and a 1-year high of $167.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average of $136.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

